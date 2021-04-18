Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.13. 77,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

METC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

