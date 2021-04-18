Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rattler Midstream traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 4,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

