Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $54,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

