Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

