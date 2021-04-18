RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 17,869,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The company has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.