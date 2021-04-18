RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.