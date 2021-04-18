RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.40. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.31 and a 200 day moving average of $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.