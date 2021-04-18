Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,000.19 or 0.99877510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00038007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

