Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBZHF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,487. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Reebonz alerts:

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.