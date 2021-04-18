Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

