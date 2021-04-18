Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

