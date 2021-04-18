Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $89.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. 4,498,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,792. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

