Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $25,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. 259,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.