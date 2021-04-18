Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 342,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,365. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

