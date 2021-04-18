Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,229,755 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $112,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

