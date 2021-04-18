Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 234,897 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,897 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prologis were worth $83,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.