Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $75,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $391.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

