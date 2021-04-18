Richard M. Schulze Sells 2,568 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBY stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

