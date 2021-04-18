Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $72.10 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

