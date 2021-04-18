Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $817.84. The stock had a trading volume of 766,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $740.17 and a 200 day moving average of $698.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

