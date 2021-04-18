Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $412,880.00 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $129.64. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 154.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ross Stores by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

