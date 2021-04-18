Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

TJX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

