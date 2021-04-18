Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

