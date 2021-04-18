Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.51 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

BX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

