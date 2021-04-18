Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.