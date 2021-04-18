Roxanne Oulman Sells 12,385 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,368,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

