Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

