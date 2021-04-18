Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

