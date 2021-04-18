Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Russel Metals has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $21.97.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.