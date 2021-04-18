Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 46,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,740. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

