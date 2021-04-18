SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0152

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $313,172.73 and $137.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001534 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003196 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,617,212 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

