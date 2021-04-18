Salem Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 2.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in WestRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. 1,887,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

