Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $257.13. 943,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,232. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.28 and a 1-year high of $257.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

