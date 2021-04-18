Salem Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 22,913,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,770,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.