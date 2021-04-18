Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000.

SBH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 915,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

