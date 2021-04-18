Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $88,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $256.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.51, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

