Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

