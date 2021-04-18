Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. 2,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,259. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

