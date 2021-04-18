Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.74. 168,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,096. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

