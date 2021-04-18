Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $35.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

