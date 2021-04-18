Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Seagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Seagen by 483.9% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $145.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $126.55 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

