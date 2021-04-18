Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

F stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

