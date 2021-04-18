Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,410,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,334,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

