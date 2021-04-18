ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $556.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.63. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

