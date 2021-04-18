Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGBAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$8.18 on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. SES has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

