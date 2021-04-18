Short Interest in CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Increases By 44.3%

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRWG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 149,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. CrowdGather has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

