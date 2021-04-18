Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Decreases By 35.0%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,052. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

