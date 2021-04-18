Short Interest in EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Increases By 44.1%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHAVE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,507. EHAVE has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.