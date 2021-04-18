Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Drops By 21.2%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.