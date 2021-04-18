Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Grows By 33.6%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
MYFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
